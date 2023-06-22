2,439 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300,551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $112.56. 24,130,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,877,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

