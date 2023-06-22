18,780 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS PTLC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 87,463 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

