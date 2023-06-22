13,578 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

