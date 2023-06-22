10,696 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Tyson Foods makes up 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,893. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

