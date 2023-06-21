Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 0.1%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $473.90 and last traded at $477.37. 90 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.79.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.