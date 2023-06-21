Zcash Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $27.16 or 0.00090760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $443.52 million and $25.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

