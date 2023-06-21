Zacks Research Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

