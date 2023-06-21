Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
CTIB opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
