Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

CTIB opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

