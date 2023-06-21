Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Shares Down 6.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.56. 7,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

