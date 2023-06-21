X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Up 0.4%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 11,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNU. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

