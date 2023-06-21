Wrapped BNB Price Tops $252.46 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $252.46 or 0.00877333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $642.91 million and $97.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,546,608 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

