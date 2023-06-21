WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Performance
NYSE WPP opened at $54.76 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
