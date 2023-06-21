WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $54.76 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WPP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.