Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 725,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,739. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

