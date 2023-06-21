Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

