Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 1,660,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.