Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.05 and a 1 year high of $99.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

