Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 388.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

