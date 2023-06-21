Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 983 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,813,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

MGK traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,750. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

