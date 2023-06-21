Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,936 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. 484,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.