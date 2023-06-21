WOO Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.72 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $364.72 million and $17.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,435,832 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

