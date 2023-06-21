WJ Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

