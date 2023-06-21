WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 44,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,413. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $967.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

