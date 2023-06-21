WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,027 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

