WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 616,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
