WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 616,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.