WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 44,779 shares.The stock last traded at $61.40 and had previously closed at $61.43.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

