WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 734,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 354,334 shares.The stock last traded at $83.65 and had previously closed at $82.28.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

