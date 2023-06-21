Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.28.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.