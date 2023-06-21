WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $172.49 million and $4.76 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,889,283 coins and its circulating supply is 254,010,573 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,810,082.7422304 with 253,928,073.27484187 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.69646418 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,501,205.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

