Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

