Weaver Consulting Group Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

