Weaver Consulting Group Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

