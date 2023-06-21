Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

