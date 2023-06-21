WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

