Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $36.12 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and $864,233.34 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,704,734 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

