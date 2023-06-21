Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 853,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

