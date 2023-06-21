Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 348,743 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $154,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.57. 657,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

