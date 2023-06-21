Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $244.53 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689,785 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $244,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 2,096,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

