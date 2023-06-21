Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 137,079 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,079 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $129,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.21. 953,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.79. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.