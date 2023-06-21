Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.84 million and $510,582.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00495269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00385618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,017,735 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

