Verge Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $762,241.18 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,733.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00284685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00498072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00386170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,939,382 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.