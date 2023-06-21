Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $758,205.05 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $758,205.05 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00284016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00485336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00450721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00055804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,954,275 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.