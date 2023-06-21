Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $906,918.13

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $35.38 million and approximately $906,918.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,465,311,503 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,311,501 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.