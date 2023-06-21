Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

