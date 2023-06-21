Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

