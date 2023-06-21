Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.