Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

