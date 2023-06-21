Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.21 million and $22,154.30 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

