UNUS SED LEO Price Up 1.2% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $739,811.59 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,045,138 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

