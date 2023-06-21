Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.27 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

