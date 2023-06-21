Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.32. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,318,542 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

